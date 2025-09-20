Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Ronan MacNiallais not happy with his sides performance despite quarter final win

Gaoth Dobhair are into the Donegal Senior Football Championship semi-finals after they beat Kilcar by three points on Saturday night.

Kilcar had led at the break 0-07 to 0-06 but Ronan MacNiallais’ side started the second half brightly and went five points up before Paddy McBreaty got a goal for Kilcar to make it 1-09 to 0-12.

Gaoth Dobhair held their nerve in the closing minutes to seal their spot in the final four.

After the game Gaoth Dobhair boss Ronan MacNiallais told Pauric Hilferty he was not happy with his sides performance despite their win…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Catherine Connolly
News, Top Stories

Sinn Féin back Catherine Connolly in Presidential Election race

20 September 2025
miseáine
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 17ú Meán Fómhair Albam úr Áine Durkin

20 September 2025
doim
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille10ú Meán Fómhair le Doimnic/CCÉ Fintona Ciara & Maedbh McGlinchey

20 September 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Investigation launched following criminal damage incident at Derry flat

20 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Catherine Connolly
News, Top Stories

Sinn Féin back Catherine Connolly in Presidential Election race

20 September 2025
miseáine
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 17ú Meán Fómhair Albam úr Áine Durkin

20 September 2025
doim
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille10ú Meán Fómhair le Doimnic/CCÉ Fintona Ciara & Maedbh McGlinchey

20 September 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Investigation launched following criminal damage incident at Derry flat

20 September 2025
castlederg1
News, Top Stories

Traffic delays possible in Castlederg tonight due to a parade

20 September 2025
News, Top Stories

Donegal parents advised to book RSV immunisation for babies ahead of winter

20 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube