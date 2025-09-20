Ronan MacNiallais not happy with his sides performance despite quarter final win

Gaoth Dobhair are into the Donegal Senior Football Championship semi-finals after they beat Kilcar by three points on Saturday night.

Kilcar had led at the break 0-07 to 0-06 but Ronan MacNiallais’ side started the second half brightly and went five points up before Paddy McBreaty got a goal for Kilcar to make it 1-09 to 0-12.

Gaoth Dobhair held their nerve in the closing minutes to seal their spot in the final four.

After the game Gaoth Dobhair boss Ronan MacNiallais told Pauric Hilferty he was not happy with his sides performance despite their win…