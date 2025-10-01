63 complaints made to GSOC against Gardai in Donegal in 2024

Over 2,200 complaints were made to the Garda Ombudsman Commission last year.

58% of those were ruled admissible, according to the latest GSOC annual report.

In Donegal, 63 complaints were made against 73 Gardai in 2024.

Within the 2,226 complaints received by GSOC in 2024, there were 2,883 allegations.

37 referrals came from An Garda Síochána regarding situations where it appeared the conduct of a member of the force ‘may have resulted in the death of or serious harm to a person’.

21 of those were related to fatalities.

88 sanctions were imposed by the Garda Commissioner, following complaints, while 67 files were referred to the DPP.

Some examples of complaints received include disciplinary breaches, including the failure to investigate a road crash, neglect of duty in handling evidence and failure to respond to public complaints, while others related to deaths occurring during or following Garda custody or transport.

GSOC has since made a number of recommendations to the Garda Commissioner in the areas of treatment in custody, the use of restraint, the conduct of personal searches and storage and record keeping in relation to guns at Garda Stations.

