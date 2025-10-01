Billy Coleman Award nomination for Inishowen’s Kyle McBride

22-year-old Donegal man Kyle McBride has received the first nomination for the 2025 Billy Coleman Award for Young Rally Driver of the Year Award, for the opening period of January to May.

McBride, from Clonmany, Inishowen has been contesting the Irish and UK Stallantis Rally Cup and the Junior British Rally Championship this season in a Peugeot 208 Rally4. In the January – May nomination window, he managed to secure class wins on the East Riding Stages, the West Cork Rally and the Jim Clark Rally. McBride is a member of the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy and was a Billy Coleman Award finalist in 2022 and 2024.

Having started competing in a Nissan Micra aged 12, McBride has risen quickly through the ranks. After winning the J1000 Junior Forestry Championship title in 2019, McBride stepped up to R2 and Rally4 machinery, competing in both the UK in Ireland, winning the academy section of the British Rally Championship in 2022.

Outside of his time in the car, McBride works as a motorsport technician and window-tinter.

Commenting on his nomination McBride said; “I would like to thank my Dad and my whole family for the support and the BDM motorsport lads for helping run the car. I also have to thank each and every one on my sponsors, the people who are on the car and also the people who aren’t on the car. Also, the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy team. They have been vital for my career to date. Their guidance, support and willingness to help, advise and keep me growing and developing as a driver. A special thank you to Sean, John, Alan, Kathleen, Dermot, Ken and Andy. Each and every one of these people has helped me in so many ways.”

McBride currently leads the Junior British Rally Championship and is in contention with fellow Donegal driver Joseph Kelly at the head of the Stellantis Rally Cup standings. Next up on McBride’s schedule is this weekend’s Cork 20 Rally, where he will be partnered by regular co-driver Darragh Mullen.

The winner of the Motorsport Ireland Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver of the Year Award will receive a support package to contest rallies nationally and internationally in 2026. The Sport Ireland and Motorsport Ireland funded award is valued at €50,000. The award winner will receive assistance and guidance from Billy Coleman coordinator Sean McHugh.