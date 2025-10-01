Boxing: More undefeated prospects added for “Rumble In The Hills – Rising Stars” event in Letterkenny

Two more undefeated prospects have been added to the Rumble In The Hills, Rising Stars pro-boxing card in Letterkenny.

Jim Donovan (1-0) and Tiana Schroeder (4-0, 1KO) will take to the canvas at the Aura Leisure Complex on October 18.

The show, promoted by Donegal’s former world middleweight challenger Jason Quigley of Sheer Sports Management, is in association with Donegal County Council.

“I am absolutely delighted to have two more undefeated Irish rising stars added to the Rumble In The Hills, Rising Stars card,” Quigley said.

Donovan comes to Letterkenny on the back of a debut win in September. Donovan out-pointed Lukasz Barabasz 39-26 after a four round middleweight clash on the undercard of Lewis Crocker’s win over Paddy Donovan for the IBF world welterweight title at Windsor Park.

The 21-year-old Limerick southpaw is trained by former world champion Andy Lee and a former stablemate of Quigley, who said: “Jim is a very exciting addition to the card and is a former team-mate of mine in the Andy Lee camp.

“We trained together in Dublin and it’s fantastic to have Jim on the card. He is a great young talent, so technical and skillful, and he can go far.

“Jim, just fresh off a debut win, will bring a lovely flavour and style to Letterkenny – boxing fans will love to see him in action.”

Schroeder, a 22-year-old flyweight, hails from Canada and is now trained by Jimmy Payne in Waterford alongside the likes of Joe Ward and Dean Walsh.

Schroeder stopped Kinga Staniszewską in the third round of her pro debut in Waterford last December before claiming three wins so far in 2025. Schroeder beat Ivanka Ivanova on points in Sheffield before recording two wins in Elche, Spain, defeating Sara Orszagi and Florence Villarreal on points.

Quigley said: “Tiana is an exciting talent who is so committed and dedicated. We’re really looking forward to seeing Tiana go 5-0 in Letterkenny on the Rumble In The Hills, Rising Stars card.

“It’s great for us to have a female fighter on the card. It will show young female boxers what can be possible for them moving forward.”

‘Cool’ Callum Bradley (7-0) from Tyrone is one of Ireland’s hottest prospects and will feature in the night’s headliner.

The card also features Eoghan Lavin (6-0, 2Kos), Danny Duffy (2-0), Jason Myers (3-0), Kian Hedderman and Rhys Owens, the Irish Amateur Elite 60kgs champ in 2024, who will make his debut.

Tickets for the show – which is also sponsored by Rite Financial Solutions, O’Reillys, R Kings and Total Splicing Solutions – are selling fast and can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rumble-in-the-hills-rising-stars-professional-boxing-event-tickets-1708842797809

Quigley said: “We are really excited for the card now. Tickets are flying out the door and there is a real buzz about the show.

“I am absolutely delighted to be bringing professional boxing back to Donegal.

“We have a phenomenal night of boxing in store with a lot of undefeated, up-and-coming young fighters”.