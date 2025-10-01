DCC cleared to begin design of safety scheme at Dunkineely NS

The Seanad has been told that Donegal County Council has been given clearance to begin design on a safety scheme for Dunkineely National School near Killybegs.

Junior Minister Kieran O’Donnell told Senator Manus Boyle this follows discussions earlier this year between the council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland, in the hope that funding can be secured in 2026.

Minister O’Donnell said the school hasn’t applied for inclusion in the Safe Routes to School Scheme, Senator Boyle told him they don’t have time to wait…….

You can hear the full discussion here –