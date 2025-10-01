HSE seeking a higher uptake of this year’s winter vaccination programme

A Consultant in Public Health Medicine says uptake in the North West of flu and Covid 19 vaccines last year was varied, and the hope is to significantly increase the uptake this year.

Dr Anthony Breslin was talking to Highland Radio News as the HSE today commenced offering its winter vaccination programme.

The free flu vaccine is available to recommended groups, while those aged 60 and over and children 6 months and older with a weak immune system are invited for their next COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr Breslin says a similar campaign this time last year had mixed success…………..