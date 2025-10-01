Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

HSE seeking a higher uptake of this year’s winter vaccination programme

A Consultant in Public Health Medicine says uptake in the North West of flu and Covid 19 vaccines last year was varied, and the hope is to significantly increase the uptake this year.

Dr Anthony Breslin was talking to Highland Radio News as the HSE today commenced offering its winter vaccination programme.

The free flu vaccine is available to recommended groups, while those aged 60 and over and children 6 months and older with a weak immune system are invited for their next COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr Breslin says a similar campaign this time last year had mixed success…………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

GSOC
News, Top Stories

63 complaints made to GSOC against Gardai in Donegal in 2024

1 October 2025
vaccine
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE seeking a higher uptake of this year’s winter vaccination programme

1 October 2025
garda
News

Gardai launch winter phase of Operation Thor

1 October 2025
wind
News

Wind warning issued for Donegal on Friday

1 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

GSOC
News, Top Stories

63 complaints made to GSOC against Gardai in Donegal in 2024

1 October 2025
vaccine
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE seeking a higher uptake of this year’s winter vaccination programme

1 October 2025
garda
News

Gardai launch winter phase of Operation Thor

1 October 2025
wind
News

Wind warning issued for Donegal on Friday

1 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

1 October 2025
Dunkineely-NS
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC cleared to begin design of safety scheme at Dunkineely NS

1 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube