Mechanism must be found to reopen ISPCA centre in Donegal – Jordan

Donegal County Council says it’s been engaging with the ISPCA regarding its planned withdrawal from the Donegal Dog Warden Service from next year.

The council says the primary focus is to arrange a smooth transition of the Dog Warden Service over the coming months, and the closure of the ISPCA Centre at Ballyar near Letterkenny is being raised in those discussions.

Members are concerned at the potential implications of the ISPCA’s imminent takeover by the Dublin SPCA.

This week, Cllr Noel Jordan moved a motion calling on the council to provide assistance to the smaller pet rescue centres throughout the county because of the pressures they now face.

He says it’s vital a mechanism is found to reopen the Ballyar facility…………