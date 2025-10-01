Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
New marketing campaign launched for Donegal

A new marketing campaign for Donegal, aiming to target the domestic market, has been launched.

Following on from the TBEX conference, which saw hundreds of travel writers and content creators descend on the county, the “Unrushed. Unspoiled. Donegal” campaign will showcase the best of Donegal through a targeted digital marketing campaign and a dedicated offers page on GoVisitDonegal.com.

The initiative is being delivered by Donegal County Council’s Donegal Tourism team in collaboration with the Donegal Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation.

Tourism providers are encouraged to get involved and submit shoulder-season offers to be featured on the campaign page.

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, October 1st

1 October 2025
New marketing campaign launched for Donegal

1 October 2025
Four people hospitalised following crash in Newtowncunningham

1 October 2025
63 complaints made to GSOC against Gardai in Donegal in 2024

1 October 2025
