New marketing campaign launched for Donegal

A new marketing campaign for Donegal, aiming to target the domestic market, has been launched.

Following on from the TBEX conference, which saw hundreds of travel writers and content creators descend on the county, the “Unrushed. Unspoiled. Donegal” campaign will showcase the best of Donegal through a targeted digital marketing campaign and a dedicated offers page on GoVisitDonegal.com.

The initiative is being delivered by Donegal County Council’s Donegal Tourism team in collaboration with the Donegal Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation.

Tourism providers are encouraged to get involved and submit shoulder-season offers to be featured on the campaign page.