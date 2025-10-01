No nursing service available today on Tory Island

The HSE has confirmed its Nursing Service is not available on Tory Island today due to planned leave and mandatory training.

The service was also unavailable last weekend.

The HSE says a planned programme of specialised island nurse training is now mandatory for all Island Nurses on Tory Island, and all staff currently doing island rotation are being trained in this programme as a priority.

Efforts are continuing to secure additional nursing support for the Island and ensure full nursing cover.

Release in full –

Due to staff leave the HSE Nursing Service on Tory Island was unavailable from 26th – 28th September and will be unavailable on 1st October 2025 due to planned leave and mandatory training. We wish to apologise to the Tory Island community for this temporary gap in service.

In February, a planned programme of bespoke island nurse training was commenced. “ALERT Training”, which focuses on the management of deteriorating patients, is now mandatory for all Island Nurses on Tory Island. All staff currently doing island rotation will be trained in this programme as a priority.

Efforts continue to be made to secure additional nursing support for the Island and ensure full nursing cover.

The following steps are taken to minimise any impacts on the local community as a result of this temporary gap in service.

. A review of all planned nursing activities has taken place and has been addressed for this period.

. All residents in receipt of nursing care have been reviewed both by the GP and the Nurse team, and planned prescriptions have been updated.

. Mainland PHN Services are available for any queries or nursing requirements that may arise over this period.

. As an additional control, local GPs, Pharmacies, Community Intervention Nursing Team, NoWDOC and the Coast Guard have been advised

. There are notices up in the local community centre and in the Nursing premises to advise of the urgent care and emergency numbers in the event of any medical requirement.

In times of leave the PHN service continues to provide cross-cover for planned essential nursing calls on the Island and Community Intervention Team (CIT) Nurses are available for unscheduled nursing calls. GP Out of Hours service is also available to members of the public for urgent cases.