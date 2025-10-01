People in Donegal urged to avail of HSE’s winter vaccination programme

People in Donegal are urged to avail of the HSE’s winter vaccination programme.

The free flu vaccine is available to recommended groups, while those aged 60 and over and children 6 months and older with a weak immune system are invited for their next COVID-19 vaccine.

Both the flu and Covid-19 vaccines are available from Pharmacists and GPs.

Vaccination teams will also provide both vaccines for people living in residential care facilities, including nursing homes and housebound patients.

Dr. Áine McNamara, Regional Director of Public Health, HSE West and North West region, is encouraging everyone eligible for the flu and COVID-19 vaccines to get vaccinated. She says they provide the best available protection against serious illness and reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death.

For more information, visit hse.ie.