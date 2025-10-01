Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Ward asks Taoiseach for clarity on future of Elm Park in Buncrana

The Dail has been told that if retrospective payments for defective block homeowners are not included in the budget next week, it will be a major failing on the part of the government.

Raising the issue, Deputy Charles Ward also asked the Taoiseach about affected homes at Elm Park in Buncrana, which owners want to re-build elsewhere.

Deputy Ward said a promised visit by Minister Kevin Boxer Moran hasn’t materialised, and asked the Taoiseach to confirm that decisions in respect of Elm Park’s future have already been taken…….

