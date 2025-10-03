Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

€41 million veterinary college at Donegal ATU approved by Government

 

The capital programme supporting the new €41 million veterinary college at Donegal ATU has been formally approved by the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science and the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine.

The facility will be located at Carnamuggagh in Letterkenny and is expected to be completed for the 2028-2029 school year.

Donegal ATU was selected as one of two institutions expanding their third-level veterinary medicine places alongside South East Technological University (SETU).

Donegal Minister Charlie McConalogue says this investment shows a vote of confidence in agriculture and farming in the North West:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Fish Fishing Fishermen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Massive fishing quota cuts could lead to “economic Armageddon” in the North West

3 October 2025
court-768x644-1
News, Top Stories

Man to be further charged in connection with the discovery of a body in Killybegs in April

3 October 2025
dungannon-court-house-4
News

Man and woman due in court after police officers injured in Tyrone pursuit

3 October 2025
243
News, Audio, Top Stories

€41 million veterinary college at Donegal ATU approved by Government

3 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Fish Fishing Fishermen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Massive fishing quota cuts could lead to “economic Armageddon” in the North West

3 October 2025
court-768x644-1
News, Top Stories

Man to be further charged in connection with the discovery of a body in Killybegs in April

3 October 2025
dungannon-court-house-4
News

Man and woman due in court after police officers injured in Tyrone pursuit

3 October 2025
243
News, Audio, Top Stories

€41 million veterinary college at Donegal ATU approved by Government

3 October 2025
IMG-20251001-WA0002
News, Audio, Top Stories

People urged to be cautious ahead of Storm Amy

3 October 2025
Mark Durkan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Durkan tells the Assembly the North West is not getting the investment it needs

3 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube