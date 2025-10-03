€41 million veterinary college at Donegal ATU approved by Government

The capital programme supporting the new €41 million veterinary college at Donegal ATU has been formally approved by the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science and the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine.

The facility will be located at Carnamuggagh in Letterkenny and is expected to be completed for the 2028-2029 school year.

Donegal ATU was selected as one of two institutions expanding their third-level veterinary medicine places alongside South East Technological University (SETU).

Donegal Minister Charlie McConalogue says this investment shows a vote of confidence in agriculture and farming in the North West: