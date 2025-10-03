Red wind warning issued for Donegal

A status red weather warning for wind has been issued for Donegal from 4pm until 6pm, as Storm Amy hits Ireland.

Met Éireann says extremely strong winds could result in fallen trees, damage to power lines, structural damage and very dangerous travelling conditions.

Six other counties in the west and northwest are under a status orange warning for high winds.

Meanwhile, Galway and Kerry are under a status yellow alert for rain, and the rest of the country is affected by a similar alert for wind.

Keith Leonard, National Director of Fire and Emergency Management, is urging people to take necessary precautions: