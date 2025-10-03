Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Red wind warning issued for Donegal

A status red weather warning for wind has been issued for Donegal from 4pm until 6pm, as Storm Amy hits Ireland.

Met Éireann says extremely strong winds could result in fallen trees, damage to power lines, structural damage and very dangerous travelling conditions.

Six other counties in the west and northwest are under a status orange warning for high winds.

Meanwhile, Galway and Kerry are under a status yellow alert for rain, and the rest of the country is affected by a similar alert for wind.

Keith Leonard, National Director of Fire and Emergency Management, is urging people to take necessary precautions:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

fiosru
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ballyshannon incident referred to Fiosrú

3 October 2025
storm amy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Red wind warning issued for Donegal

3 October 2025
childcare
News

Government plans to increase minimum rates of pay for childcare workers

3 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

fiosru
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ballyshannon incident referred to Fiosrú

3 October 2025
storm amy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Red wind warning issued for Donegal

3 October 2025
childcare
News

Government plans to increase minimum rates of pay for childcare workers

3 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 October 2025
updated meeting flyer
News

Dungloe Wind Turbine Action Group meeting postponed

3 October 2025
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Audio, Top Stories

Safety advice issued as Storm Amy makes landfall in Donegal

3 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube