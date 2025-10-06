Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Ballyshannon Historic Towns Atlas to be launched this week

The Ballyshannon Historic Towns Atlas will be launched this week.

The Irish Historic Towns Atlas was established with the aim of recording the topographical development of a selection of Irish towns.

The International Commission for the History of Towns established the European project of historic towns atlases in 1955.

The Ballyshannon Historic Towns Atlas was researched and authored by Dr Angela Byrne, a native of Donegal who will give a presentation entitled ‘Hidden Histories: Vanished Traces of Ballyshannon’s Past’ at the launch of the Atlas on Thursday.

Sarah Gearty, Managing and Cartographic Editor at the Irish Historic Town Atlas, says in the atlas, they’ve aimed to uncover and present the many layers of Ballyhsannon’s development over centuries, using maps and historical evidence to bring its past to life.

The Royal Irish Academy, in partnership with Donegal County Council, will launch the Ballyshannon Historic Towns Atlas in the Abbey Centre, Tirconnaill Street, Ballyshannon at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

