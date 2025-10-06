Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

DCC attempting to put together Emergency Household Response Package

Donegal County Council is attempting to put together an “Emergency Household Response Package” that can be rolled out immediately in the aftermath of storm or flood damage.

The initiative was suggested by Cllr Niamh Kennedy, who says there should be a stockpile of torches, gas stoves, dehumidifiers, generators and other items that could be temporarily given to people without power, heating and the ability to access hot food.

The council is now seeking funding from the Department of Local Government to that it can begin the process of building up sufficient stocks to allow immediate help to be offered on the ground.

Cllr Kennedy says these supports would protect those isolated in rural areas during extreme weather events:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

INDP280125_Storm_Eowyn_TG_(5)_Cropped-1737745088169.jpg--in_pictures__storm_eowyn_leaves_its_mark_on_ballyshannon
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC attempting to put together Emergency Household Response Package

6 October 2025
Killybegs 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Quota reductions another ‘hammer blow’ for fishing industry following Brexit – Minister Dooley

6 October 2025
garda
News

Woman arrested after man found unresponsive in Tipperary house

5 October 2025
Chicken
News

Suspected case of bird flu identified in Omagh

5 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

INDP280125_Storm_Eowyn_TG_(5)_Cropped-1737745088169.jpg--in_pictures__storm_eowyn_leaves_its_mark_on_ballyshannon
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC attempting to put together Emergency Household Response Package

6 October 2025
Killybegs 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Quota reductions another ‘hammer blow’ for fishing industry following Brexit – Minister Dooley

6 October 2025
garda
News

Woman arrested after man found unresponsive in Tipperary house

5 October 2025
Chicken
News

Suspected case of bird flu identified in Omagh

5 October 2025
Catherine Connolly
News

Catherine Connolly leading popularity poll in the race for the Áras

5 October 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Water supply restored to majority of customers in Donegal following Storm Amy

5 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube