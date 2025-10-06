DCC attempting to put together Emergency Household Response Package

Donegal County Council is attempting to put together an “Emergency Household Response Package” that can be rolled out immediately in the aftermath of storm or flood damage.

The initiative was suggested by Cllr Niamh Kennedy, who says there should be a stockpile of torches, gas stoves, dehumidifiers, generators and other items that could be temporarily given to people without power, heating and the ability to access hot food.

The council is now seeking funding from the Department of Local Government to that it can begin the process of building up sufficient stocks to allow immediate help to be offered on the ground.

Cllr Kennedy says these supports would protect those isolated in rural areas during extreme weather events: