Emergency response to Storm Amy being stood down by Donegal County Council

Donegal County Council has begun the process of standing down the emergency response that was mobilised in response to Storm Amy.

The council, in association with a number of community partners, opened a number of community based emergency hubs, and and co-ordinated a response with Donegal Civil Defence to provide essential services. These response efforts are being stood down this evening.

Following consultation with ESB Networks, it is expected that restoration to all electricity supplies will be concluded by tomorrow morning.

Donegal County Council would like to thank Civil Defence volunteers and the various community centres that have supported us in the aftermath of Storm Amy.

Donegal County Council Road Services & Housing can continue to be contacted outside of regular business hours on 074 91 72288. For emergencies requiring the assistance of the Fire Service call 999 or 112.

