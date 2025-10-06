Quota reductions another ‘hammer blow’ for fishing industry following Brexit – Minister Dooley

The Mister of State with responsibility for Fisheries says more needs to be done to support the fishing industry in Donegal and beyond.

Minister Timmy Dooley met with members of Ireland’s pelagic industry in Killybegs yesterday to discuss recent scientific advice from the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea, that would see massive fish quota reductions.

The mackerel quota is set to decline by 70% while quotas for blue whiting look to be cut by 41%.

Minister Dooley says the industry has been negatively impacted for years following Brexit and this news is yet another blow: