Road closures in Creeslough this afternoon as third anniversary of tragic explosion is marked

Today marks the third anniversary of the Creeslough explosion, in which 10 people lost their lives.

A commemoration service will take place at 3pm this afternoon at the site of the tragedy.

The N56 through Creeslough village will be closed today between 2.45pm & 4pm ; a traffic management plan and local traffic diversions will be in place.

People are being urged to keep the planned traffic restrictions in mind, and leave extra time for journeys in the area.

 

Those who lost their lives –

 

 

From Top left –

  • Martina Martin(49).
  • Leona Harper(14).
  • Jessica Gallagher(24).
  • Catherine O’Donnell(39)
  • James Monaghan : (13)
  • Hugh Kelly(59).
  • Shauna Flanagan-Garwe : (5)
  • Robert Garwe(50)
  • James O’Flaherty(48)
  • Martin McGill(49).

Creeslough Site
Road closures in Creeslough this afternoon as third anniversary of tragic explosion is marked

7 October 2025
United approach needed to development in Derry and the North West – Delargy

7 October 2025
Fallen Trees
Emergency response to Storm Amy being stood down by Donegal County Council

6 October 2025
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
Final shape of Budget 2026 is becoming clear

6 October 2025
