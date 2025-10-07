Road closures in Creeslough this afternoon as third anniversary of tragic explosion is marked

Today marks the third anniversary of the Creeslough explosion, in which 10 people lost their lives.

A commemoration service will take place at 3pm this afternoon at the site of the tragedy.

The N56 through Creeslough village will be closed today between 2.45pm & 4pm ; a traffic management plan and local traffic diversions will be in place.

People are being urged to keep the planned traffic restrictions in mind, and leave extra time for journeys in the area.

