Calls for workshop to discuss impact of short-term holiday lets in Letterkenny and Milford

There are calls for a workshop to be held to discuss the impact of short-term holiday lets on the provision of housing in the Letterkenny and Milford area.

This week, figures emerged that showed that over the past 3 years, 18 investigations were conducted by Donegal County Council into suspected short-term lets in the county.

Councillor Declan Meehan says it has become particularly challenging for people who want to live and work in their community as house prices are being pushed up by short-term lets.

He believes a balance can be struck: