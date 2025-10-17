Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal tops the list for derelict grant funding


Over €200 million has been allocated to return more than 3,600 vacant or derelict homes to use.

The Department of Housing says the third quarter of this year saw the highest ever uptake of the refurbishment grant.

97 applications were accepted in Donegal, the highest figure in Ireland, while €4.8 million has been paid in the county from July to September to see the completion of 82 projects.

The Housing Minister is welcoming the figures.

James Browne says vacant and derelict homes undermine the vibrancy of town centres.

Top Stories

house housing home (1)
News

Donegal tops the list for derelict grant funding

17 October 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, October 17th

17 October 2025
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

NSAI launch public consultation in aggregate use in concrete

17 October 2025
geraldinemullan
News, Top Stories

Mullan family inquests halted as roadworks company faces criminal proceedings

17 October 2025
