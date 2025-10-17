Donegal tops the list for derelict grant funding



Over €200 million has been allocated to return more than 3,600 vacant or derelict homes to use.

The Department of Housing says the third quarter of this year saw the highest ever uptake of the refurbishment grant.

97 applications were accepted in Donegal, the highest figure in Ireland, while €4.8 million has been paid in the county from July to September to see the completion of 82 projects.

The Housing Minister is welcoming the figures.

James Browne says vacant and derelict homes undermine the vibrancy of town centres.