Duffy nets winner for Derry as Shamrock Rovers fail to claim title yet again

Derry City have beaten Waterford 2-1 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the RSC this evening.

The Candy Stripes were a goal down on 21 minutes thanks to a Tom Lonergan strike for the home side.

Derry regrouped and were 2-1 at half-time through goals from Gavin Whyte and Player Of The Year nominee Michael Duffy.

In other results, Shamrock Rovers’ wait to be crowned Premier Division champions has been put on hold yet again as they were beaten 1-0 by St. Pats, Shelbourne beat Sligo 3-1, Galway were 2-0 winners over Bohemians and Drogheda defeated relegated Cork City 1-0.