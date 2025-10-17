UCD edge seven-goal thriller at Finn Park

Finn Harps have ended their SSE Airtricity League campaign with a 4-3 defeat to UCD at Finn Park this evening.

Gradi Lomboto had Harps 1-0 up on 12 minutes but the students hit back and were 3-1 up at the break thanks to goals from Sean Brennan (2) and Carl Lennox.

UCD were 4-1 up in the early stages of the second half when Jake Doyle found the net, while Conor Tourish and Joel Bradley Walsh pulled goals back for Harps after the away side went down to 10 men.

For the final time this season, Diarmaid Doherty was live at full time in Ballybofey for Highland Radio Sport…

In other games, Treaty were 2-0 winners over Wexford in the battle for the last play-off spot, champions Dundalk won 2-1 away at Cobh Ramblers, Bray were 5-1 winners at home to Kerry and Longford Town defeated midland rivals Athlone 2-1.