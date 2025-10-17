Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

UCD edge seven-goal thriller at Finn Park

Finn Harps have ended their SSE Airtricity League campaign with a 4-3 defeat to UCD at Finn Park this evening.

Gradi Lomboto had Harps 1-0 up on 12 minutes but the students hit back and were 3-1 up at the break thanks to goals from Sean Brennan (2) and Carl Lennox.

UCD were 4-1 up in the early stages of the second half when Jake Doyle found the net, while Conor Tourish and Joel Bradley Walsh pulled goals back for Harps after the away side went down to 10 men.

For the final time this season, Diarmaid Doherty was live at full time in Ballybofey for Highland Radio Sport…

 

In other games, Treaty were 2-0 winners over Wexford in the battle for the last play-off spot, champions Dundalk won 2-1 away at Cobh Ramblers, Bray were 5-1 winners at home to Kerry and Longford Town defeated midland rivals Athlone 2-1.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

house housing home (1)
News

Donegal tops the list for derelict grant funding

17 October 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, October 17th

17 October 2025
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

NSAI launch public consultation in aggregate use in concrete

17 October 2025
geraldinemullan
News, Top Stories

Mullan family inquests halted as roadworks company faces criminal proceedings

17 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

house housing home (1)
News

Donegal tops the list for derelict grant funding

17 October 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, October 17th

17 October 2025
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

NSAI launch public consultation in aggregate use in concrete

17 October 2025
geraldinemullan
News, Top Stories

Mullan family inquests halted as roadworks company faces criminal proceedings

17 October 2025
NI northern ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mandatory NI ID cards is a sensitive issue – Tánaiste

17 October 2025
mia wilkinson
News

Police in Strabane issue appeal for missing teenager

17 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube