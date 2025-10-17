Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Horse-Racing: Stunning 234/1 treble for Oisin Orr in Newcastle

Oisin Orr

Oisin Orr produced three brilliant rides to claim three back-to-back winners in Newcastle this evening.

Firstly, in the 7pm handicap, Orr rode “Mr Mistoffelees” to victory for Sam England at 7/2.

Then, in the 7:30pm outing, the Donegal man was on board 7/1 shot “Corramento” for David Thompson.

Finally, to round off a fantastic hour on the saddle, he took “Bambalam” across the line first for Richard Fahey at 11/2.

A treble on Orr to win all three of those races this evening would have given odds of 234/1.

