Kelly hopes for better day after rolling car on day one of Central European Rally

In the Central European Rally, Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly and co-driver Conor Mohan went off on the final bend of stage one in and rolled their Ford Fiesta Rally 3 in spectacular fashion, but they hope to be back in action over today’s six asphalt stages.

In a social media post, Kelly said: “Gutted is the only word to describe how we’re feeling now. We were caught on the pollution of final corner in SS1 and went off the road. I’m sorry to the whole team and people around me who made a massive effort over the last month in preparation for this event, it’s a hard one to take.”

Kelly and Mohan are 45th in the standings.

Kelly recently captured the headlines with a super Junior WRC win in Rally Finland.

At the top of the overall leaderboard, Sebastien Ogier moved into an early lead over title rival Kalle Rovanpera. Ogier, seeking a record-equalling ninth world title, has a 1.6s lead over his Toyota team-mate.

Derry’s Josh McErlean is tenth.