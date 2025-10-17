Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Mullan family inquests halted as roadworks company faces criminal proceedings


A criminal investigation is to go ahead surrounding the incident in which a father and his two children died after their car fell into Lough Foyle over five years ago.

White Mountain Quarries Ltd, the roadworks company, will be the subject of the proceedings.

Geraldine Mullan was the sole survivor of the incident, and lost her husband John and her two children, Tomás and Amelia, who were aged 14 and 6 years old.

They were driving home to Moville when their car left the road and entered the waters of Lough Foyle at Quigley’s Point.

Letterkenny Couthouse today heard that the inquests into the three deaths have been adjourned at the request of Garda Inspector Sean McDaid, under Section 25/2 of the Coroner’s Act.

The inquests were initially adjourned last year, and are now again, following confirmation that a file has been sent to the DPP and criminal proceedings are to go before the circuit court.

Donegal County Coroner Denis McCauley agreed to adjourn the inquests until October 30th, 2026.

