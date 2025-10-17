Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
No nursing service available on Tory Island this Sunday

There will be no nursing service available on Tory Island on Sunday due to essential mandatory staff training.

The HSE says it is part of a planned programme of bespoke island nurse training called “ALERT Training” which focuses on the management of deteriorating patients.

A number of steps have been taken to minimise the impact of the temporary gap in service, including a review of all planned nursing activities, an update of planned prescriptions and mainland public health nurse services will be available for queries on Sunday.

Heritage Hero 19
News, Audio

Donegal woman named Ireland's 2025 Heritage Hero

17 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday's Nine Til Noon Show

17 October 2025
Tory Island
News

No nursing service available on Tory Island this Sunday

17 October 2025
bloody sunday
News, Top Stories

Bloody Sunday family receive death threat

17 October 2025


