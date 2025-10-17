No nursing service available on Tory Island this Sunday

There will be no nursing service available on Tory Island on Sunday due to essential mandatory staff training.

The HSE says it is part of a planned programme of bespoke island nurse training called “ALERT Training” which focuses on the management of deteriorating patients.

A number of steps have been taken to minimise the impact of the temporary gap in service, including a review of all planned nursing activities, an update of planned prescriptions and mainland public health nurse services will be available for queries on Sunday.