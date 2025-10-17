NSAI launch public consultation in aggregate use in concrete

The public consultation for the standard for aggregates use in concrete has been launched by the National Standards Authority of Ireland.

It looks at how the industry should follow guidance from a European level regarding their use.

100% Redress Party Cllr Joy Beard said in a statement that S.R. 16 is directly linked to the defective concrete block crises.

They have long been lobbying to see it amended.

The current standard has allowed minerals like pyrrhotite and framboidal pyrite to be used, which has now been proven as deleterious materials.

Deputy Charles Ward says the public now have to use their voice, but it’s important they take the time to properly assess the 36 page document: