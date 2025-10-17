One week to go for Donegal Sports Star Schools Nominations

The deadline is fast approaching to get schools nominations in for the 2025 Donegal Sports Star Awards.

The closing date for nominations is just one week away, on Friday, 24th October, and the Donegal Sports Star Awards Committee are asking principals and sports staff of their respective schools to take a look back over the previous academic year and pick out achievements that they deem worthy of a nomination.

Only achievements and participation levels in school specific sports competitions will be considered, from the school year of August 2024 to July 2025.

Donegal Sports Star Awards Chairperson Grace Boyle emphasised the importance of getting the nominations in as soon as possible and ensuring that no worthy nominee, whether it be a student, teacher, or school, misses out on getting the deserved recognition for their achievements.

“The closing date for nominations is Friday, 24th October. That is just one away now, but there is still time for schools to assemble material and any photos or video footage and get it into us as soon as possible,” Ms Boyle said.

2024 schools winners Erin Friel, Odhran McBrearty, and Katie & Molly Ní Ghallachóir have helped to promote nominations for this year’s awards along with teachers Paddy Carr and John McFeely who were also honoured.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Donegal Sports Star Awards which will make it a big celebration on Friday, 30th of January in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

There are nine schools categories in total, which include:

Best Sports Boy and Girl Primary School

Best Sports Boy and Girl Secondary School

Best Primary School Small (<100 pupils) Best Primary School Large (>100 pupils)

Best Secondary School

Best Sports Teacher Primary School

Best Sports Teacher Secondary School

Send nominations to info@donegalsportsstarawards.ie with achievements or activities and also attach any relevant images and video footage.