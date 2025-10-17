Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Renewed calls for review of trees in Donegal following recent storm

There’s renewed calls for a review of trees along roadsides and in housing estates in Donegal following the recent Storm Amy.

Councillor Tomas Sean Devine claims that in one area during the storm, residents were forced to remove damaged trees themselves before damage was caused to a parked vehicle.

Donegal County Council says there is a process in place whereby works to cut trees are carried out and the landowner retrospectively invoiced.

Councillor Devine says more action is needed as it’s unacceptable that people’s lives are being put in danger:

Top Stories

bloody sunday
News, Top Stories

Bloody Sunday family receive death threat

17 October 2025
tipp o'neill
News, Audio, Top Stories

2025 Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards taking place tonight

17 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-17 091832
News, Audio

Ballybofey & Stranorlar Chamber calling for people to stop abusing litter bins

17 October 2025
LUHED
News, Top Stories

LUH remains one of most overcrowded hospitals in country according to INMO

17 October 2025
