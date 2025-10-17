Renewed calls for review of trees in Donegal following recent storm

There’s renewed calls for a review of trees along roadsides and in housing estates in Donegal following the recent Storm Amy.

Councillor Tomas Sean Devine claims that in one area during the storm, residents were forced to remove damaged trees themselves before damage was caused to a parked vehicle.

Donegal County Council says there is a process in place whereby works to cut trees are carried out and the landowner retrospectively invoiced.

Councillor Devine says more action is needed as it’s unacceptable that people’s lives are being put in danger: