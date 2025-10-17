“We under-achieved” – Honest assessment of the season from Joel Bradley Walsh and Gavin McAteer after UCD defeat

Finn Harps’ SSE Airtricity League First Division ended on an entertaining note this evening as they were beaten 4-3 by UCD at Finn Park.

In a topsy-turvy season for the Ballybofey club, they ended up 8th in the league standings with the highlight an FAI Cup Quarter-Final appearance in which they lost out to Cork City.

Joel Bradley-Walsh scored for Harps tonight.

He signed from Letterkenny Rovers at the beginning of the year and admits the team feel like they “under-achieved”.

Bradley-Walsh spoke to Diarmaid Doherty after tonight’s game…

Youngster Gavin McAteer also spoke to Diarmaid at full time and was thankful to the Finn Harps fans for showing out in good numbers for the final game…