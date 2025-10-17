Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

“We under-achieved” – Honest assessment of the season from Joel Bradley Walsh and Gavin McAteer after UCD defeat

Photo Stephen Doherty.

Finn Harps’ SSE Airtricity League First Division ended on an entertaining note this evening as they were beaten 4-3 by UCD at Finn Park.

In a topsy-turvy season for the Ballybofey club, they ended up 8th in the league standings with the highlight an FAI Cup Quarter-Final appearance in which they lost out to Cork City.

Joel Bradley-Walsh scored for Harps tonight.

He signed from Letterkenny Rovers at the beginning of the year and admits the team feel like they “under-achieved”.

Bradley-Walsh spoke to Diarmaid Doherty after tonight’s game…

 

Youngster Gavin McAteer also spoke to Diarmaid at full time and was thankful to the Finn Harps fans for showing out in good numbers for the final game…

 

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

house housing home (1)
News

Donegal tops the list for derelict grant funding

17 October 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, October 17th

17 October 2025
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

NSAI launch public consultation in aggregate use in concrete

17 October 2025
geraldinemullan
News, Top Stories

Mullan family inquests halted as roadworks company faces criminal proceedings

17 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

house housing home (1)
News

Donegal tops the list for derelict grant funding

17 October 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, October 17th

17 October 2025
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

NSAI launch public consultation in aggregate use in concrete

17 October 2025
geraldinemullan
News, Top Stories

Mullan family inquests halted as roadworks company faces criminal proceedings

17 October 2025
NI northern ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mandatory NI ID cards is a sensitive issue – Tánaiste

17 October 2025
mia wilkinson
News

Police in Strabane issue appeal for missing teenager

17 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube