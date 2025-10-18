250 families left waiting in Buncrana as DCB crises runs on



Social houses that were vacated four years ago because of defective concrete remain untouched since the day the families moved out.

Cllr Jack Murray has called on the government to stop sitting on its hands and progress a scheme for houses affected by the crisis under the ownership of local authorities.

He says as it stands, there are two separate, concurrent housing crises in Donegal, with over 250 families waiting for social housing in Buncrana alone.

Cllr Murray says the people of Donegal won’t stop until there is total redress: