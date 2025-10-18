Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

250 families left waiting in Buncrana as DCB crises runs on


Social houses that were vacated four years ago because of defective concrete remain untouched since the day the families moved out.

Cllr Jack Murray has called on the government to stop sitting on its hands and progress a scheme for houses affected by the crisis under the ownership of local authorities.

He says as it stands, there are two separate, concurrent housing crises in Donegal, with over 250 families waiting for social housing in Buncrana alone.

Cllr Murray says the people of Donegal won’t stop until there is total redress:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Vote Ballot Box
News, Audio, Top Stories

“Huge missed opportunity” if citizens in the North can’t vote for Irish President – Deputy Mac Lochlainn

18 October 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio

Support for Fianna Fáil takes a tumble in latest opinion poll

18 October 2025
Police 1
News, Top Stories

Police officers in Omagh headbutted and spat on

18 October 2025
DCB
News, Audio, Top Stories

250 families left waiting in Buncrana as DCB crises runs on

18 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Vote Ballot Box
News, Audio, Top Stories

“Huge missed opportunity” if citizens in the North can’t vote for Irish President – Deputy Mac Lochlainn

18 October 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio

Support for Fianna Fáil takes a tumble in latest opinion poll

18 October 2025
Police 1
News, Top Stories

Police officers in Omagh headbutted and spat on

18 October 2025
DCB
News, Audio, Top Stories

250 families left waiting in Buncrana as DCB crises runs on

18 October 2025
house housing home (1)
News

Donegal tops the list for derelict grant funding

17 October 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, October 17th

17 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube