Considerations being made for the introduction of ‘Sunflower Parking’ in Donegal Town

A Donegal Councillor says considerations are being made for the introduction of Sunflower Parking around Donegal Town.

This is where parking places are marked with a sunflower or another specific symbol, which saves the spot for people with hidden disabilities, including autism, mental health disorders, chronic illnesses as well as people with mobility, speech, visual or hearing impairments.

Leas Cathaoirleach of the Donegal MD Cllr Jimmy Brogan has been working closely with the Town Mayor on the issue and a number of locations have been identified, including the car parks behind the Bank of Ireland, Elverys and in other car parks around the town.

Cllr Brogan says Donegal County Council have committed to exploring the issue and hopes a number of places can be located around the town soon: