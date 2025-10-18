Favourite withdrawn from biggest greyhound competition to be staged in Donegal in over 15 years

A bumper crowd is expected this evening as the first round heats of the biggest greyhound racing competition to be staged in more than 15 years at Lifford Greyhound Stadium gets underway.

The BoyleSports Lifford Oaks features a prize pool in excess of €20,000.

The big news from a local point of view is that “Droopys Kathleen”, owned by Donegal jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle, has been withdrawn from the event due to an injury and will be replaced in the opening heat by “Shelone Zara”.

“Droopys Kathleen”, who had been installed as 6/4 favourite, broke the track record at Shelbourne Park in November over the 525 yards distance and is highly rated.

In the absence of “Droopys Kathleen”, Irish Derby finalist “Magical Mag” has been promoted to 5/2 ante-post favourite by sponsor BOYLE Sports.

Additionally, “Pivotal Time” has also been withdrawn with “Magical Poppet” replacing her in heat three.

This evening will see four heats, with the top three in each qualifying for the semi-finals next week and the final over the 525 yard distance will take place on Saturday week, November 1st.