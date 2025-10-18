Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Patsy McGonigle reflects on Pauric McKinney & Kay Byrne’s achievements at European Masters

Inishowen AC’s Pauric McKinney and Finn Valley AC’s Kay Byrne both had fantastic week’s competing at the European Masters Championships in Madeira.

McKinney in now a double European Masters Champion while Byrne finished seventh in the Women’s over 60s 10k event.

In the team event, Kay was also entered into the Women’s over 40s event and helped them to win a team silver medal.

Earlier in the week she got a team silver medal in the W60 8k cross-country event while club mate Catriona Devine took bronze in the W50 1500m.

With the latest on those athletes and more, here’s Highland’s Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonigle…

Top Stories

kitten
News, Audio, Top Stories

Shock after kitten put in plastic bag and dumped at the side of the road

18 October 2025
Hidden disability parking
News, Audio, Top Stories

Considerations being made for the introduction of ‘Sunflower Parking’ in Donegal Town

18 October 2025
Vote Ballot Box
News, Audio, Top Stories

“Huge missed opportunity” if citizens in the North can’t vote for Irish President – Deputy Mac Lochlainn

18 October 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio

Support for Fianna Fáil takes a tumble in latest opinion poll

18 October 2025
