Patsy McGonigle reflects on Pauric McKinney & Kay Byrne’s achievements at European Masters

Inishowen AC’s Pauric McKinney and Finn Valley AC’s Kay Byrne both had fantastic week’s competing at the European Masters Championships in Madeira.

McKinney in now a double European Masters Champion while Byrne finished seventh in the Women’s over 60s 10k event.

In the team event, Kay was also entered into the Women’s over 40s event and helped them to win a team silver medal.

Earlier in the week she got a team silver medal in the W60 8k cross-country event while club mate Catriona Devine took bronze in the W50 1500m.

With the latest on those athletes and more, here’s Highland’s Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonigle…