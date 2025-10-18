Sanding and seeding of MacCumhaill Park’s new playing surface complete

The sanding and seeding of the new playing pitch at MacCumhaill Park were completed this week.

The resurfacing of Donegal’s premier GAA ground is part of a €500,000 overall redevelopment which began in April. The project also includes improvements to floodlighting, drainage, and accessibility.

Donegal Minister of State, Charlie McConalogue, visited MacCumhaill Park on Friday where he met with MacCumhaill’s club officials and the main contractor for the pitch work William Coyle.

“It’s great to see the project advancing to this stage, with the sanding and seeding taking place on Thursday. I’ve been working closely with the MacCumhaill’s club and my department officials on this project, and I know that everyone associated with MacCumhaill’s is happy that the main surface works have been done before the winter sets in,” the Minister of State for Sport and Postal Policy said.

“MacCumhaill Park was officially opened in 1956 and is venue that is steeped in tradition and history. The last improvement works to the main playing pitch were carried out in 1988. I’d like to commend the MacCumhaill’s club for driving this major project on and I’m looking forward to seeing it progressing. This is a once-in-a-lifetime undertaking, and the new top-quality playing surface will be there for generations of players to use,” he added.

“The MacCumhaill’s club as awarded €500,000 from the Sports Capital Allowance Grant in September 2024. Along with funding the laying of a new playing surface, this allocation is also going towards the installation of state-of-the-art floodlights, the renovation of toilet facilities, and the enhancement to the disabled areas that will ensure accessibility and comfort for all who come to watch games at this great county venue.

“While I am aware that the current works are something of an inconvenience for the MacCumhaill’s teams in the short term, the long-term gains will be significant when the pitch reopens for games next year,” the Donegal Minister of State said.