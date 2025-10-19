Rhys Irwin wins 2025 British Supersport Championship after thrilling final weekend

Rhys Irwin is the 2025 Quattro British Supersport Champion after a thrilling weekend’s racing in the final event of the year at Brands Hatch.

Irwin won yesterday’s race and knew coming into today’s season finale that he had to finish third or better to claim the championship win.

That is exactly what the Kilmacrennan native did.

Title rivals Ben Currie and Jack Kennedy finished ahead of Irwin today but third place was all he needed to clinch the title by just 4 points ahead of Currie in a dramatic conclusion to the season.