Parking bay proposal hits a roadblock in Ballymacool



A meeting is being held tomorrow evening to voice concerns in relation to residential parking and the implementation of a cycle lane in Ballymacool under proposed active travel plans.

Part of the plans is to see land purchased to construct a parking bay, in lieu of the parking that is currently in place outside of housing located at Ballymacool Terrace along the R250.

The meeting is to take place at 7:30pm in the Station House Hotel.

Local resident John McKeever says removing the parking is not practical: