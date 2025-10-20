Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Parking bay proposal hits a roadblock in Ballymacool


A meeting is being held tomorrow evening to voice concerns in relation to residential parking and the implementation of a cycle lane in Ballymacool under proposed active travel plans.

Part of the plans is to see land purchased to construct a parking bay, in lieu of the parking that is currently in place outside of housing located at Ballymacool Terrace along the R250.

The meeting is to take place at 7:30pm in the Station House Hotel.

Local resident John McKeever says removing the parking is not practical:

