Archview Lodge Nursing Home receives positive HIQA report

Archview Lodge Nursing Home in Letterkenny has been described as committed to providing a pleasant, homely, and safe environment for residents in a HIQA report published today.

Twenty-seven residents were in attendance during the unannounced inspection in March.

One non-compliance was noted in fire precautions, while governance and management, and training and staff development were rated as substantially compliant.

The remaining nine regulations were found to be fully compliant.

Management say action has been taken to address the issues noted.

The report can be read in full HERE.

Advertisement

