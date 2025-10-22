Assembly passes motion calling on UK government to honour post Brexit funding pledge

The Northern Ireland Assembly has passed a motion calling on the UK government to fully replace lost EU funding.

The Sinn Fein motion, which received cross-party support, also calls on the British government to provide urgent clarity on the Local Growth Fund, which is expected to be introduced next year.

Closing the debate, Foyle MLA Padraig Delargy said Brexit resulted in the loss of a vast amount of community funding and, despite previous promises, the UK government has not replaced this money……………