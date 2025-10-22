Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Assembly passes motion calling on UK government to honour post Brexit funding pledge

The Northern Ireland Assembly has passed a motion calling on the UK government to fully replace lost EU funding.

The Sinn Fein motion, which received cross-party support, also calls on the British government to provide urgent clarity on the Local Growth Fund, which is expected to be introduced next year.

Closing the debate, Foyle MLA Padraig Delargy said Brexit resulted in the loss of a vast amount of community funding and, despite previous promises, the UK government has not replaced this money……………

Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News

Emergency services at the scene of collision in Corcreggan

22 October 2025
Letterkenny PSC
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Milford MD passes €250,000 draft Budget for 2026

22 October 2025
seamus quinn missing (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns raised for man (63) missing from Derry

22 October 2025
ballybofey sculpture
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls heard for better accessibility in the Finn Valley area

22 October 2025
