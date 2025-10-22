Calls heard for better accessibility in the Finn Valley area

More action is needed to make the Twin Towns fully accessible, according to Cllr Patrick McGowan.

Speaking at a recent Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District meeting, Cllr McGowan highlighted several problem areas in the town centre that make access difficult.

He said two young people who use wheelchairs have been actively campaigning for improvements and commended the constructive way in which they expressed themselves.

The issue of parked cars blocking footpaths in Castlefin was also raised by Cllr Gary Doherty.

Cllr McGowan says he feels the matter has been taken seriously by the council: