Former Sinn Féin Press Officer faces licence revocation after SOPO breach

A former Sinn Féin press officer and journalist who was jailed in November last for sexual communication with a child charges could have his licence revoked after he appeared at Limavady Magistrate’s Court charged with breaching his Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

Michael McMonagle (44), whose address was formerly given as Limewood Street in Derry, was charged with breaching his SOPO by being in a chat room without permission from his designated risk manager on October 21.

A police officer told the court that McGonagle is a Category 2 registered sex offender who is prohibited from accessing chat rooms without permission from his designated risk manager.

She told the court that on October 21st, McMonagle was asked to provide his device for examination, and it was discovered that he had been on a site with a chat room element and had contacted a number of females.

The court heard that McMonagle admitted he had not informed his designated risk manager about this, and he was subsequently arrested.

Defence solicitor Paddy McGurk told the court that since his release, the defendant had ‘kept himself to himself’.

He said the offences and his conviction have had ‘a significant effect on his life’ and it was a major fall from grace as McMonagle had a previous career in journalism and public relations.

The solicitor stated that McMonagle had complied with all other conditions, but probation had initiated the paperwork regarding the revocation of his licence.

District Judge Peter King said that the question of revoking the licence was best left to the Crown Court.

He said that in this case, it was ‘clearly within the licence period’ and the defendant could expect further developments regarding his licence.

He said in the case in front of him, he had pleaded guilty, and there was no suggestion of anything ‘untoward’ in the chat room or anything sexual.

He sentenced McMonagle to one month in prison, suspended for a period of 12 months.