Letterkenny Milford MD passes €250,000 draft Budget for 2026

Letterkenny Milford Municipal District has passed its budget for 2026, with €250,000 approved, equivalent to €25,000 per member.

Director of Finance Richard Gibson told members that council wants to continue the policy of increasing the discretionary fund for members, and also continue with an estate maintenance programme which was recently introduced.

Cllr Donal Coyle proposed the budget, and Cllr Michael McBride seconded the motion.

Once again, there was a discussion on the fact that the meeting is taking place before the council’s plenary budget meeting, with Cllr Gerry McMonagle suggesting not passing the budget to put pressure on the department to address the anomaly.

Bird Flu
News

Biosecurity restrictions being enhanced as Avian Flu risk increases

24 October 2025
arranmore boat
News, Audio, Top Stories

Presidential Election voting on Arranmore Island will now close at 5pm

24 October 2025
speedingvan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Speed vans need to placed in Cappry – Cllr Scanlon

24 October 2025
Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Disappointment as only one MEP accepts DCC fisheries committee meeting invitation

24 October 2025
Advertisement

