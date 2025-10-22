Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
LUH ramping up staffing to tackle Bank Holiday surge

The public are being advised to be aware of all healthcare options this October Bank Holiday weekend.

The HSE has issued the notice ahead of the upcoming bank holiday, warning that the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is expected to be very busy, with long wait times for non-emergency cases.

NoWDOC will be available throughout the weekend, but appointments are required.

Expert advice is also readily available from local pharmacies.

At the hospital, Senior clinical decision-makers will be on duty over the weekend, and additional Non-Consultant Hospital Doctors will be deployed to the Emergency Department to support patient flow and help minimise delays.

arranmore boat
News, Audio, Top Stories

Presidential Election voting on Arranmore Island will now close at 5pm

24 October 2025
speedingvan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Speed vans need to placed in Cappry – Cllr Scanlon

24 October 2025
Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Disappointment as only one MEP accepts DCC fisheries committee meeting invitation

24 October 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Healthcare Manager says HSE is preparing for a busy holiday weekend

24 October 2025
