LUH ramping up staffing to tackle Bank Holiday surge

The public are being advised to be aware of all healthcare options this October Bank Holiday weekend.

The HSE has issued the notice ahead of the upcoming bank holiday, warning that the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is expected to be very busy, with long wait times for non-emergency cases.

NoWDOC will be available throughout the weekend, but appointments are required.

Expert advice is also readily available from local pharmacies.

At the hospital, Senior clinical decision-makers will be on duty over the weekend, and additional Non-Consultant Hospital Doctors will be deployed to the Emergency Department to support patient flow and help minimise delays.