Only six CPOs begun by DCC under the Housing Act in the past two years

Almost 800 properties in Donegal entered the Compulsory Purchase Order Activation Programme over the past two years, but the process of purchasing or acquiring sites was begun by Donegal County Council in only six cases.

353 properties entered the programme in 2023, with proceedings begun in six cases, Four of those were completed.

In 2024, 439 properties entered the programme, with no proceedings begun.

Nationally, 5,027 properties entered the Programme in 2023, with proceedings begin in 228 cases, while 6,114 properties entered in 2024, with 168 commencements.

