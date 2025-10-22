Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Only six CPOs begun by DCC under the Housing Act in the past two years

Almost 800 properties in Donegal entered the Compulsory Purchase Order Activation Programme over the past two years, but the process of purchasing or acquiring sites was begun by Donegal County Council in only six cases.

353 properties entered the programme in 2023, with proceedings begun in six cases, Four of those were completed.

In 2024, 439 properties entered the programme, with no proceedings begun.

Nationally, 5,027 properties entered the Programme in 2023, with proceedings begin in 228 cases, while 6,114 properties entered in 2024, with 168 commencements.

You can read the full report HERE

Bird Flu
News

Biosecurity restrictions being enhanced as Avian Flu risk increases

24 October 2025
arranmore boat
News, Audio, Top Stories

Presidential Election voting on Arranmore Island will now close at 5pm

24 October 2025
speedingvan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Speed vans need to placed in Cappry – Cllr Scanlon

24 October 2025
Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Disappointment as only one MEP accepts DCC fisheries committee meeting invitation

24 October 2025
Advertisement

