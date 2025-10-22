Review of Storm Éowyn response published

Public events should be cancelled when a status orange weather warning is issued, with some called off sooner.

That’s among a long list of recommendations contained in a review of the response to Storm Éowyn.

A number of steps are already being taken, including a review of local authority severe weather and flooding plans, and the development of a guide to establish Community Support Centres.

Storm Éowyn was described in the report as one of Ireland’s most dangerous weather events in living memory.

Gusts of 150km/h were recorded at Finner weather Station in Donegal, the second highest in the country and setting a new record at the observation site.

