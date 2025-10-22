Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Review of Storm Éowyn response published

Public events should be cancelled when a status orange weather warning is issued, with some called off sooner.

That’s among a long list of recommendations contained in a review of the response to Storm Éowyn.

A number of steps are already being taken, including a review of local authority severe weather and flooding plans, and the development of a guide to establish Community Support Centres.

Storm Éowyn was described in the report as one of Ireland’s most dangerous weather events in living memory.

Gusts of 150km/h were recorded at Finner weather Station in Donegal, the second highest in the country and setting a new record at the observation site.

A copy of the report can be read HERE.

Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News

Emergency services at the scene of collision in Corcreggan

22 October 2025
Letterkenny PSC
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Milford MD passes €250,000 draft Budget for 2026

22 October 2025
seamus quinn missing (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns raised for man (63) missing from Derry

22 October 2025
ballybofey sculpture
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls heard for better accessibility in the Finn Valley area

22 October 2025
Advertisement

