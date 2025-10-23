Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
23 people arrested following another night of violence at Citywest

23 people have been arrested following a second night of violent clashes at Citywest in Dublin.

2 Gardaí were injured as bottles, bricks and fireworks were hurled at police lines.

Over 300 Gardaí, including the public order and mounted units, were involved as trouble flared during a second night of unrest outside the IPAS centre in Citywest.

Gardaí say the disturbances which flared at around 7 o’clock last night were predominantly carried out by teenagers and young men.

Missiles, including masonry and bottles, were again hurled at Gardaí while they were consistently verbally abused, and fireworks were thrown at Garda lines.

The Garda water cannon was on standby but wasn’t used.

2 members of the force were taken to hospital for medical attention – one was struck on the head by a bottle, the second suffered an injury to their arm and shoulder.

