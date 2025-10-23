Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Buncrana Hearts manager Gary Duffy to take charge of Ulster at Interprovincials

Buncrana Hearts manager Gary Duffy
Buncrana Hearts manager Gary Duffy has been appointed as the manager for the Ulster side that will compete in the FAI’s interprovincial tournament which will be staged in Donegal next March.
Chris Ashmore has been speaking with Gary to find out about his thoughts on the competition and to get details about his backroom team.
Chris also asked how things are going with Buncrana Hearts so far this season and his hopes for the rest of the campaign, including the big game this weekend as the champions face Jackie Crossan Premier Division leaders Cockhill Celtic in a big Inishowen League derby on Sunday…
Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-10-23 151727
News, Top Stories

Electoral Commission urges people to vote in tomorrow’s Presidential Election

23 October 2025
police
News, Top Stories

Castlederg woman (80s) robbed in her own home by man posing as official

23 October 2025
William McKinney
News, Top Stories

Brother of William McKinney says Bloody Sunday families leave Belfast Crown Court with a sense of pride

23 October 2025
belfast court
News, Top Stories

Breaking – Soldier F found not guilty on all counts

23 October 2025
Advertisement

