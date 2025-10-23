Buncrana Hearts manager Gary Duffy to take charge of Ulster at Interprovincials

Buncrana Hearts manager Gary Duffy has been appointed as the manager for the Ulster side that will compete in the FAI’s interprovincial tournament which will be staged in Donegal next March.

Chris Ashmore has been speaking with Gary to find out about his thoughts on the competition and to get details about his backroom team.

Chris also asked how things are going with Buncrana Hearts so far this season and his hopes for the rest of the campaign, including the big game this weekend as the champions face Jackie Crossan Premier Division leaders Cockhill Celtic in a big Inishowen League derby on Sunday…