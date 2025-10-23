Electoral Commission urges people to vote in tomorrow’s Presidential Election

Thousands of new voters will be casting their ballots in tomorrow’s presidential election, as up to 60 thousand young people have turned 18 since the last general election.

This year’s contest sees Heather Humphreys and Catherine Connolly vying to become the next president.

The Electoral Commission is reminding everyone their voice counts at the ballot box.

It’s Chief Executive is Art O’Leary…………..

Meanwhile, the close of polls on Aranmore Island has been brought forward as a result of the weather forecast.

Polls were to open from 10am to 7.30pm, but they will now close at 7pm.

Voting on all other islands is from 11am to 3pm.

On trhe mainland, polls open at 7am and close at 10pm.