NI Assembly told Community and Voluntary Sector must be supported

The Northern Ireland Executive has been urged to invest more in the Community and Voluntary Sector.

Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson told the Assembly this week that such funding enables people make decisions in their own communities and shape their own future.

The loss of community funding she said does not just lead to the loss of services, but threatens the fabric that holds local communities together.

Ms Ferguson said her experience in the sector in the North West is that the past 16 years have seen funding for the community sector reduced, and that must be addressed………..

