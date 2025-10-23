Rhys Irwin reflects on winning his maiden British Supersport Championship

Last weekend, Rhys Irwin clinched the 2025 Quattro British Supersport Championship at Brands Hatch.

It is a phenomenal achievement by the Kilmacrennan native, who finished ahead of two previous winners and two legends of the Supersport scene in Ben Currie and Jack Kennedy.

Irwin led in the standings heading into last weekend’s event and managed to win the first race on Saturday, which meant he knew a third or fourth place finish on Sunday would be enough to hand him the much-coveted title.

Rhys spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on The Score programme this week – Mark began by asking him how it felt to be able to call himself the 2025 Quattro British Supersport Champion…